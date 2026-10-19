4 ways to style a vintage brooch

Pratyusha Pan
Pin it on a blazer lapel
Place it on the left lapel, just below the collar, for a polished finish. It lifts a simple blazer and works for the office as well as dinner plans.
Use it on a saree or dupatta
Fix a brooch at the shoulder to hold the pallu in place, or pin it where a dupatta drapes. It adds a regal touch to silk and handloom sarees and doubles as a practical pin.
Pin it to a scarf
Pin it to a scarf, stole or chunky cardigan to add a bit of sparkle to plain winter layers. Place it off-centre for a relaxed, effortless look.
Turn your bag into a statement
Attach it to a tote strap, a clutch or a denim jacket pocket for an unexpected twist. It is a quick way to refresh an accessory you use every day.
5 comfortable footwear to wear with your festive outfits