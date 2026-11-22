Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Singapore: Singapore remains at the top of the Henley Passport Index, with access to 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. This extensive mobility makes it the strongest passport in the world, offering its holders considerable flexibility for international travel.
Japan: Japan shares second place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, offering access to 188 destinations without a prior visa. Its passport remains among the world's most powerful, reflecting extensive international travel arrangements and the mobility available to Japanese citizens worldwide.
South Korea: South Korea ranks third in the latest Henley Passport Index, with access to 187 destinations without a prior visa. This makes the South Korean passport one of the most sought-after documents for international mobility today.
France: France is among the countries sharing fourth place in the latest Henley Passport Index, with access to 185 destinations without a prior visa. Its passport offers broad international mobility, reflecting the travel privileges available to French citizens across the globe.
Greece: Greece shares fifth place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, with access to 184 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. Its passport ranks among the world's most powerful travel documents, offering Greek citizens extensive international mobility.
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