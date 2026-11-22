Burnt Garlic, Miso & Mushroom Udon Soup

Fry 3 thinly sliced garlic cloves in oil in your soup pot until golden-brown and crisp; scoop out half for garnish. Toss 1 cup sliced shiitake/button mushrooms into the garlic oil and sear on high heat for 2 minutes until browned. Pour in 2 cups of veg broth, bring to a simmer, and add the udon noodles and spinach for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, dissolve 1½ miso paste in a ladleful of warm broth before stirring it back into the pot (boiling dulls miso’s flavour), and top with the crispy burnt garlic and chilli flakes.