Dharitri Ganguly
Spicy Gochujang & Sesame Garlic Noodle Soup
Sauté minced garlic, ginger, and 1tsp gochujang in sesame oil in a small pot for 45 seconds until fragrant. Pour in 2 cups of chicken or veg stock and 1tbsp soy sauce, bringing to a rolling boil. Drop in a pack of instant ramen/noodles and cook for 3 minutes. Crack an egg directly into the simmering broth for the final 2 minutes (or top with a pre-boiled jammy egg). Finish with spring onions and sesame seeds.
Ginger-Scallion Chicken & Bok Choy Clear Noodle Soup
Bring 2 cups chicken broth, 1-inch julienned ginger, 2 bruised spring onion whites, 1tsp soy sauce, and ½ tsp white pepper to a brisk simmer for 4 minutes to infuse. Add ½ cup thinly sliced chicken (or mushrooms) and egg noodles/flat wheat noodles; cook for 3 minutes. Toss in 2 baby bok choy for the final 60 seconds until just wilted and bright green. Serve hot with green spring onion tops and a drizzle of chilli oil.
Burnt Garlic, Miso & Mushroom Udon Soup
Fry 3 thinly sliced garlic cloves in oil in your soup pot until golden-brown and crisp; scoop out half for garnish. Toss 1 cup sliced shiitake/button mushrooms into the garlic oil and sear on high heat for 2 minutes until browned. Pour in 2 cups of veg broth, bring to a simmer, and add the udon noodles and spinach for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, dissolve 1½ miso paste in a ladleful of warm broth before stirring it back into the pot (boiling dulls miso’s flavour), and top with the crispy burnt garlic and chilli flakes.
Creamy Coconut Laksa-Style Rice Noodles
Soak 100g thin rice vermicelli in boiling water in a bowl for 4–5 minutes while preparing the broth and drain. In a saucepan, fry 1tbsp red curry paste for 1 minute until aromatic, then whisk in the 1½ veg/chicken broth, ½ cup coconut milk, and 1tsp fish sauce. Add ½ cup shredded chicken or cubed tofu and simmer gently for 4 minutes. Ladle the hot broth over the drained noodles, squeeze in fresh lime juice, and top with bean sprouts and coriander.
Tangy Tomato, Egg Drop & Flat Noodle Soup
Stir-fry 2 smashed garlic cloves and chopped 2 ripe chopped tomatoes in a pot with a splash of oil for 2–3 minutes, mashing the tomatoes until saucy. Add 1½ cups of water/stock, 1tbsp soy sauce, and ½tsp sugar; bring to a boil and cook 100g noodles for 3–4 minutes. Turn the heat to low, swirl the broth with chopsticks or a spoon, and slowly drizzle in the beaten egg to create silky ribbons. Turn off the heat immediately, drizzle with sesame oil, and garnish with coriander.
Quick Prep Tip
Keep a jar of grated ginger-garlic paste, vacuum-packed udon, and pre-boiled eggs in the fridge during winter—any of these bowls can then go from stove to table in under 8 minutes.