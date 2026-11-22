Pratyusha
Gruyère
This Swiss cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavour and melts smoothly. It is ideal for fondue, French onion soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and baked casseroles.
Brie
Known for its soft, creamy centre and edible white rind, Brie becomes wonderfully gooey when baked. Serve it warm with toasted bread, roasted nuts or fruit preserves.
Gorgonzola
This Italian blue cheese has a bold, tangy flavour and a creamy texture. It works particularly well in pasta sauces, risottos, creamy soups and dishes featuring walnuts or pears.
Camembert
With its earthy aroma and soft interior, Camembert is excellent for baking. Heat it until the centre turns runny and serve with crusty bread, garlic or herbs.
Aged cheddar
Its sharp, rich flavour adds depth to winter comfort food. Use it in macaroni and cheese, potato bakes, savoury pies and hearty vegetable soups.
Raclette
This Alpine cheese is particularly popular for its excellent melting qualities. Traditionally melted and scraped over boiled potatoes, it also pairs well with pickles, mushrooms and roasted vegetables.
Fontina
This semi-soft Italian cheese has a buttery, nutty flavour and melts evenly. It is a good choice for creamy pasta, baked dishes, sandwiches and cheese fondue.
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