Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Find a spot with natural light: Choose a quiet corner near a window or balcony that receives plenty of sunlight during the day. Winter afternoons are perfect for reading in natural light, especially when you can enjoy a little sunshine without stepping outdoors.
Layer up with soft furnishings: A reading nook should feel warm, inviting and comfortable. Bring out your favourite cushions, soft throws and blankets to create a snug setting. Knitted blankets, quilted throws and textured cotton cushion covers can add warmth to the space.
Choose comfortable seating: Your reading nook should be somewhere you can spend hours without constantly shifting positions. A plush armchair is a classic choice, but there are several budget-friendly alternatives. Consider a cane chair with a padded seat, a low divan, a bean bag or even a floor mattress layered with cushions.
Get the lighting right: While natural light works well during the day, a dedicated reading light is essential for evenings. A table lamp with a warm-toned bulb or an adjustable floor lamp can provide adequate illumination without making the room feel too harsh.
Keep your reading essentials handy: Place a compact side table or a floating shelf nearby to keep your current reads, bookmarks, reading glasses and journal within easy reach. A small tray for your evening cup of chai or coffee is another useful addition.
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