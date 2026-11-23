Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Professional sleeper: A professional sleeper tests mattresses, pillows and sleep products, assessing comfort, support and temperature regulation. Some are recruited for research studies, while others take part in short-term brand campaigns. Professional sleeping is most common in China, the United States and Japan.
Professional line stander: Professional line standers are hired to wait in queues on behalf of clients who do not have the time or patience to do so themselves. They may queue for product launches, concert tickets, restaurant openings or exclusive events, charging by the hour. The United States, particularly New York City and Washington, DC, is where professional line-standing is most prominently established as a paid service.
Waterslide tester: Waterslide testers assess attractions at water parks, riding each slide to evaluate speed, safety, excitement and the guest experience. Such roles are common in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Dubai (UAE), Malaysia, Indonesia , Australia and South Korea.
Golf ball diver: Golf ball divers retrieve lost balls from ponds and lakes surrounding golf courses. Wearing specialised diving equipment, they search underwater in murky conditions, then clean and sort their finds for resale. Golf ball diving is commonly associated with the United States, Belgium, France, Germany and New Zealand.
Train pusher: Known as oshiya, train pushers in Japan help passengers board overcrowded commuter trains during rush hours. Station staff use their hands to gently push commuters inside, ensuring doors close safely. The practice is particularly associated with busy Tokyo railway stations.
4 fashion accessories that were originally designed for practical purposes