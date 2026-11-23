Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Potato chips: In 1853, chef George Crum reportedly invented potato chips at Moon's Lake House in New York after a customer complained that his fries were too thick. Crum sliced the potatoes paper-thin, fried them until crisp and salted them, creating an unexpected hit.
Nachos: In 1943, maître d' Ignacio Anaya, nicknamed Nacho, improvised a snack for American military wives at a restaurant in Mexico after the kitchen had closed. He topped fried tortilla triangles with melted cheese and pickled jalapeños, calling them Nachos especiales.
Popsicles: In 1905, 11-year-old Frank Epperson accidentally invented the popsicle after leaving a cup of soda powder and water with a wooden stick outside overnight. The drink froze around the stick, inspiring a treat he patented years later.
Corn Flakes: Brothers John Harvey and Will Keith Kellogg developed Corn Flakes through experiments at Michigan's Battle Creek Sanitarium in the late 19th century. A batch of cooked grain dough reportedly produced flakes when rolled out, which they toasted into a crisp breakfast cereal.
Chocolate chip cookies: In the 1930s, American chef Ruth Graves Wakefield reportedly created chocolate chip cookies while experimenting with a recipe at the Toll House Inn. She added chopped semi-sweet chocolate to cookie dough, expecting it to melt, but the pieces retained their shape.
Ice cream cones: At the 1904 World's Fair in St Louis, ice cream vendor Arnold Fornachou reportedly ran out of dishes. Nearby pastry seller Ernest Hamwi rolled his waffle-like zalabia into a cone, offering a convenient, edible holder for the frozen dessert.
5 unusual jobs around the world