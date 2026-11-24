Atreyee Poddar
Barbara Hutton - Heir to the Woolworth fortune, Barbara lost her mother when she was just four years old, and she was the one who found her. Wealth arrived in abundance, but affection did not. She married seven times, was frequently exploited by the men around her, and gave away or squandered much of her inheritance. When she died in 1979, almost nothing was left.
Doris Duke - Doris was handed a tobacco empire at 12, when her father died. She grew up under constant kidnapping threats and learned early to question everyone's motives. In 1940 her only child, a daughter, died a day after being born prematurely. She remained guarded for the rest of her life, and after her death in 1993 her estate became the subject of a bitter legal fight.
Christina Onassis - Within about two years, Christina lost her brother Alexander in a plane crash, her mother Tina, and her father, the legendary Aristotle Onassis. At 24, she inherited one of the largest fortunes in the world and almost no family. Four marriages and years of unhappiness followed, and she died in 1988 at just 37.
Sunny von Bülow - Born into the Columbia Gas fortune, Martha "Sunny" Crawford lost her father at age three. In 1980, after a mysterious collapse at her Newport, Rhode Island mansion, she fell into a coma and never recovered. She spent the next 28 years in a hospital as her husband, Claus von Bülow, was tried for attempted murder, convicted, and then acquitted at a retrial. He maintained his innocence until his death in 2019, and what really happened to Sunny has never been fully settled.
Huguette Clark - Heir to a copper fortune, Huguette was devastated when her sister Andrée died of meningitis at 16. She gradually withdrew from society and spent her final two decades in hospital rooms, even while owning lavish homes she never lived in. She died in 2011 at 104, and her estate triggered another ugly legal battle.