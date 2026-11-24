Pratyusha
Add a large mirror: Mirrors reflect natural light and create the illusion of depth. Place a full-length mirror opposite a window or use mirrored wardrobe panels to make the room feel more open.
Choose light wall colours: shades of white, cream, pale grey and soft beige help reflect light and make walls appear less imposing. Use similar tones for bedding and curtains to create a seamless look.
Get a storage bed: a bed with built-in drawers or hydraulic storage makes use of otherwise wasted space. It can help keep extra bedding, seasonal clothes and other belongings out of sight.
Use floating shelves: wall-mounted shelves free up floor space while providing room for books, plants and everyday essentials. They are a practical alternative to bulky bedside tables.
Hang curtains higher: mount curtain rods close to the ceiling and let the curtains fall all the way to the floor. This creates the impression of taller windows and higher ceilings.
Replace bulky lamps with wall lights: wall-mounted sconces and pendant lights free up bedside surfaces and reduce clutter. Layered lighting also makes a compact bedroom feel warmer and more inviting.
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