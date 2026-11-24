Atreyee Poddar
Born in Shillong in 1961, Arundhati Roy has spent nearly three decades as a novelist, essayist and public conscience, loved and argued with in equal measure. If you've been meaning to read her, her birthday is a good excuse.
The God of Small Things (1997)
This is the book that won her the Booker Prize and made her a household name. Set in Ayemenem, Kerala, it follows a pair of twins and the one fateful season that unravels their family. The plot is a tragedy, but the real draw is the language: playful, strange and full of capitalised phrases that stay with you.
The End of Imagination (1998)
Not every great Roy piece is a doorstopper. This sharp essay, written after India's nuclear tests, can be read in one sitting and shows how she moved from fiction to political writing. It's angry and funny, and still feels uncomfortably current.
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (2017)
Twenty years passed between her first novel and her second, and this one is bigger and looser. It moves between Delhi's old quarters and the conflict in Kashmir, and its heart is Anjum, a hijra woman who builds a home for the people the world overlooks.
The Doctor and the Saint (2014)
Originally the long introduction to an annotated edition of B.R. Ambedkar's Annihilation of Caste, this essay revisits the debate between Ambedkar and Gandhi on caste. It's dense and demanding, and for many readers it's the most rewarding thing she has written.
Mother Mary Comes to Me (2025)
For a birthday read, her memoir feels fitting. It's a personal account of growing up with her formidable mother, the educator and women's rights campaigner Mary Roy, and of the push and pull between them. If the essays show Roy the public figure, this shows the person behind her.