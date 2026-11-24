Subhadrika Sen
Phoolkopi r dolma (Cauliflower curry): Wash and dry cut cauliflower florets. Rub turmeric and salt and set it aside for a while. Heat mustard oil and lightly fry these florets and chopped potatoes. Keep them aside. In the same pan add, bay leaf, cumin seeds, cardamom. Ginger paste, chopped tomato and cinnamon. Add the fried vegetables. Add turmeric, coriander, cumin powders. Add salt to get the gravy consistency and cook. Finish with garam masala and freshly chopped coriander.
Gobi Paratha: A north Indian delicacy, knead flour to make dough. Grate cauliflower and remove the excess water. Add ginger, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander, salt, and chilli (optional). Make a hollow space in one portion of the dough, fill it with cauliflower mixture and roll it. Cook on tawa and serve it hot with daal or achar.
Cauliflower fry: Cut cauliflower florets and marinade it with garlic powder, paprika, pepper and salt. You can fry them in hot oil or choose to roast them. If you want to roast, then coat the marination with olive oil and roast for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and roast for another 10 minutes. Serve hot.
Cauliflower au gratin: Blanch cauliflower florets until they are tender. Melt butter and add flour. Slowly add milk and whisk to avoid lumps. Add seasoning, nutmeg, and cheese. Arrange the cauliflowers on a baking tray so that they don’t touch each other too closely. Pour the prepared sauce. Add more cheese on top and bake for 15-20 minutes at 190 degree.
Cauliflower and pea soup: Winter is the time when you crave for something wholesome and warm. Melt butter and sauté onion and garlic in it. Add cauliflower florets and peas and stir. Add vegetable stock and simmer. Blend the mixture. For thicker consistency, add milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Simmer fr 3-4 minutes and your soup is ready.
5 winter soupy noodle bowls to make under 15 minutes