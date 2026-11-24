Phoolkopi r dolma (Cauliflower curry): Wash and dry cut cauliflower florets. Rub turmeric and salt and set it aside for a while. Heat mustard oil and lightly fry these florets and chopped potatoes. Keep them aside. In the same pan add, bay leaf, cumin seeds, cardamom. Ginger paste, chopped tomato and cinnamon. Add the fried vegetables. Add turmeric, coriander, cumin powders. Add salt to get the gravy consistency and cook. Finish with garam masala and freshly chopped coriander.