DEBOLINA ROY
Stay indoors and monitor official advisories
Stay in your hotel and do not walk or drive along the snowy, blocked mountain roads in Himalayan states instead. Check local police services and warnings for safe and reliable road clearances and travel windows.
Conserve phone power, body warmth, and hydration
Charge your cellphones for emergencies, wear layered clothes, and steer clear of dangerous outdoor paths where there is deep snow. Eat small meals while opting for warm water, as it lowers body temperature significantly.
Negotiate extensions and document hotel billing
Consult with the staff immediately about rooms, food service and discounted rates due to weather. Always preserve bills because if you are charged unfairly in a tough time, make a complaint to the National Consumer Helpline of India on 1915.
Verify transport before resuming your journey
Rebook train or flight tickets once authorities confirm that the roads are open. After the transport resumes operation, please ensure safe winter travelling by checking the condition of your vehicle.