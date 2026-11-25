Subhadrika Sen
Morning walk, but with a twist: Give your regular morning walks a historic twist. Join an early morning art or heritage walk that takes you through unknown lanes and pushes you a step closer to the city’s cultural fabric.
Visit a local market: You need not make a purchase but you can still visit popular local markets known for their varieties of fish, seafood, flowers, or any other speciality.
Breakfast on the streets: If you are adventurous enough, pack a sanitizer, antacid, water bottle and napkins and hit the streets for your breakfast. Do some basic research about popular breakfast dishes and joints in the place you are visiting and make it a point to visit them. If you find a few popular places in a cluster, then create your own food trail.
Visit a sunrise point: Who said sunrise points are only located in hillsides? You can find pretty view points in the city too. Say, in Bhubaneswar, the Udaygiri-Kandagiri caves offer a breathtaking morning view of the city.
Go birdwatching or on a nature trail: If you visit a remote area or a resort surrounded by Nature, check if they provide an option for an early morning nature trail. Take a guide with you and identify plants, know their history and how the locals make use of them, and also spot some colourful and rare birds across the seasons.
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