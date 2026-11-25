Pratyusha
Wear it backwards
Turn your cardigan around and wear the buttoned side at the back for an unexpected twist. This creates a clean, almost jumper-like front and works particularly well with fitted or cropped cardigans.
Layer it over a slip dress
Pair a soft cardigan with a satin or silk slip dress to mix textures. Leave it unbuttoned for a relaxed look or fasten just the top buttons for a more defined shape.
Wear it as a top
Button up your cardigan and style it like a regular shirt with high-waisted jeans, tailored trousers or a midi skirt. Add a statement necklace or a belt to make the outfit more interesting.
Drape it over your shoulders
Instead of putting it on, casually drape the cardigan over your shoulders and tie the sleeves loosely in front. This adds another layer of colour and texture without making the outfit bulky.
Experiment with layered lengths
Wear a cropped cardigan over a longer shirt or fitted top, allowing the hem to peek out. The contrast in lengths adds dimension and makes even a simple jeans-and-cardigan combination look more styled.
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