DEBOLINA ROY
She is a classically trained stage actor
Lexie Shoaibi received training at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and Stella Adler Studio of Acting. She took part in numerous theatre plays, including some masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet and The Twelve Angry Jurors.
She honed her comedy skills at Upright Citizens Brigade
In addition to formal acting training, Lexie honed her comedy skills at the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade, which contributed greatly to her online skits and her lively acting in the character Mandy in Grand Theft Auto VI.
She appeared in a major legal drama spin-off
In 2017, before the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, she appeared on TV as a guest character, Zoe, in the critically acclaimed legal drama series of Christine Baranski's The Good Fight, which is a sequel to The Good Wife.
She voiced a villain on Disney
Voice acting is not entirely new for Lexie Shoaibi. She has lent her voice to the Disney Channel animated series Hamster & Gretel in the year 2023 in the character of Dr. MedusaSaurus.
She is a popular lifestyle creator
Stetts Model Management currently represents this Washington-born, New York-based talent. Lexie Shoaibi has garnered a huge audience on Instagram and TikTok by sharing relatable life updates, fashion hauls, and original comedy sketches alongside her indie film work.