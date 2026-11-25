DEBOLINA ROY
Pre-treat with liquid detergent
Before putting clothing in the washing machine, gently rub liquid detergent into the stained area. Use a prewash stain remover for tougher stains, applying it for ten minutes before washing, which provides users with quick tips for treating deodorant stains.
Rinse with cold water
Soak or rinse stained areas in running cold water. Higher temperatures can make stains permanent in dark coloured fibers. Cold water easily releases waxy deposits and does not shrink or ruin delicate fabrics.
Apply baking soda paste
Combine regular baking soda with some water to create a sticky paste. Directly apply it to the stubborn white stains, allow it to dry for some time and scrub before rinsing off it away with a cloth.
Wash the garments inside out
Turn the dark-coloured clothes inside out before washing. This simple action will protect the outside of the fabric from wear and tear, avoid early fading, and help get rid of leftover deodorant buildup.