DEBOLINA ROY
St. Paul's Cathedral
This Gothic Revival cathedral is the largest in the city. It was completed in 1847. Golden lights illuminate its towers and gardens during Christmas time, when an incredible midnight mass takes place.
Church of Christ the King
Located in the Park Circus area, this church hosts Christmas services in several languages for thousands of worshippers every year. The church is decorated with stunning lights and vibrant wall paintings, both outside and inside.
St. John's Church
This neoclassical treasure was constructed in 1784 on Maharaja Nabo Kishen Bahadur's land. It contains Johann Zoffany's Last Supper. On Christmas Eve, its colonial-era halls are filled with soft festive light and carols.
Holy Rosary Cathedral
Murgihata Church, located in Burrabazar, is a Portuguese church established in 1799. Two dome-shaped towers cover the church building, and elaborate carvings can be seen on its exterior. The church is lit up with beautiful lights that highlight its ornate structure and attract many visitors.
St. Andrew's Church
Located at B.B.D. Bag, Kolkata’s only Scottish Presbyterian church has towered above the place since 1815. The church has an elegant white spire that beckons onlookers. Its wonderful subtle lights create a soothing ambience that provides peace to the holiday visitors.