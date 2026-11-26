Pratyusha
The car is a 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography Long Wheelbase, finished in Loire blue with ivory upholstery. It served the royal household in 2016 and 2017 and was used during the Obamas' state visit to Windsor Castle in April 2016. Prince Philip drove the car, with Queen Elizabeth II and Michelle Obama seated in the back. It was photographed at several royal events.
The buyer is Yohan Poonawalla, an Indian industrialist and automobile collector. The car was advertised with a reserve price of £224,850, approximately Rs 2.25 crore at the time. Poonawalla purchased it through a private transaction rather than the auction process. According to reports, it has retained its original royal registration number, OU16 XVH.
Based in Pune, Maharashtra, Yohan Poonawalla is chairman of the Poonawalla Group companies, including Intervalve Poonawalla, El-O-Matic India and Poonawalla Financials. He is also a shareholder in Serum Institute of India and is associated with Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. Apart from business, he is known for collecting vintage cars, and was awarded ‘Collector of the Year’ at Geneva Motor Show in Doha.
Queen Elizabeth II had a long association with Land Rover. Her vehicles included a 1983 Defender 110 V8 used at Sandringham, a 1966 Land Rover Series IIA and a 2009 Range Rover that became one of her favoured vehicles. She also used several ceremonial cars, including Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines and Daimlers. A 1974 Range Rover served as a royal state review vehicle from 1975 to 2002. Her connection with the brand was so enduring that Land Rover organised a special exhibition of ten vehicles associated with her in 2024.
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