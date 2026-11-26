Queen Elizabeth II had a long association with Land Rover. Her vehicles included a 1983 Defender 110 V8 used at Sandringham, a 1966 Land Rover Series IIA and a 2009 Range Rover that became one of her favoured vehicles. She also used several ceremonial cars, including Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines and Daimlers. A 1974 Range Rover served as a royal state review vehicle from 1975 to 2002. Her connection with the brand was so enduring that Land Rover organised a special exhibition of ten vehicles associated with her in 2024.