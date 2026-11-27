Sanghamitra Chatterjee
The teddy bear: The teddy bear's origin story dates back to a 1902 hunting trip involving US President Theodore Roosevelt. During the expedition, Roosevelt refused to shoot a captured bear. A political cartoon depicting the incident inspired a Brooklyn shopkeeper to create a stuffed bear named after the president. While the toy became a symbol of childhood comfort, its origins involved a real animal being captured for sport.
The alarm clock: The alarm clock's history is closely linked to industrialisation and the changing relationship between workers and time. During the Industrial Revolution, factory workers had to follow strict schedules, often working long hours in dangerous conditions. Waking up on time became essential to earning a living, turning the clock into a symbol of industrial discipline and the loss of control over personal time.
Matchsticks: Early matchstick manufacturing came with a devastating human cost. Workers exposed to white phosphorus developed a condition known as 'phossy jaw', which caused severe facial disfigurement and bone damage. Many factories continued using the dangerous chemical despite workers' suffering, until safer alternatives emerged.
Glow-in-the-dark watches: In the early 20th century, factory workers, mostly women, painted watch dials with radium-based luminous paint. They were encouraged to point their brushes with their lips. Thus, they unknowingly ingested radioactive material. Many developed cancer and severe bone diseases, leading to the infamous Radium Girls case.
Top hats: The phrase ‘mad as a hatter’ has a disturbing history. In the 18th and 19th centuries, hat-makers used mercury to treat felt, exposing themselves to toxic fumes. Prolonged exposure could cause tremors, memory loss and other neurological problems.
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