DEBOLINA ROY
Khad Ka Pind
Developed by the Rajasthani soldiers and hunters, this dish is prepared by cooking rabbit, lamb, or chicken with aromatic spices. The ingredients are placed together inside a leaf, dough, or burlap and then cooked for many hours while resting in a hot pit made of either sand or charcoal.
Umbadiyu
Umbadiyu, a winter speciality from South Gujarat, is made of a combination of flat beans, purple yam, sweet potatoes, baby potatoes, green garlic, and herbs. The mixture is placed into an earthen pot and sealed with leaves before it is put over a fire to roast.
Zamin Doz
The Persian-Awadhi method used in Lucknow involves marinated meats inside closely covered clay pots. The sealed vessels are then buried underground above glowing coals and are cooked slowly for many hours with their own juices and fat.
Matla Undhiyu
In Surat, people pack up the winter produce, root vegetables, flat beans, green masala, and methi muthiya into a clay pot sealed with leaves. Place it in a pit in the ground upside down, and slowly heat it from the top.
Khad Khargosh
This royal variation from Rajasthan is one of the best Indian dishes that are cooked underground. The recipe involves wrapping a whole spiced rabbit in a flatbread and a soaked jute bag, and then cooking the dish in glowing charcoal and desert sand.
Goan Pit-Roasted Seafood
Coastal Goan cooks use fresh shellfish, crabs, and whole fish wrapped in leaves or burlap. These preparations are made with shellfish, crabs and whole fish wrapped in leaves and buried in pits lined with hot sand.