Pratyusha
Dry-roast the sesame seeds in a pan until fragrant. Set aside to cool.
Heat jaggery and water in a pan until the jaggery melts. Simmer until the syrup becomes thick and sticky.
Lower the heat and mix in the puffed rice, stirring until it is evenly coated with the syrup.
Stir in the roasted sesame seeds. Mix quickly so the ingredients are evenly distributed before the syrup sets.
While the mixture is still warm, lightly grease your palms and shape it into flat disks. Allow them to cool and firm up before serving.
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