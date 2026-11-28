Pratyusha
Couples can have different hobbies, interests and social circles. Spending time apart allows both partners to retain their individual identities.
Some people need solitude to relax and process their thoughts, especially after a busy or stressful day.
Spending time with friends independently helps couples maintain their social lives outside the relationship.
Having separate experiences gives partners more to share and discuss, helping prevent the relationship from feeling monotonous.
Healthy relationships allow both partners to have their own routines, ambitions and personal space without feeling guilty.
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