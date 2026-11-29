Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Grow mosquito-repelling plants: Grow aromatic plants such as citronella grass, lemongrass, basil and mint in balconies, window boxes or gardens. Their fragrance may help deter some mosquitoes.
Use neem leaves and oil: Neem has traditionally been used in Indian households for its insect-repelling properties. Place dried neem leaves in suitable corners or use neem-based products as directed. Avoid burning leaves indoors, as smoke can irritate the respiratory system.
Keep camphor in ventilated rooms: Camphor is commonly used in Indian homes for its strong fragrance. Some households use camphor cubes in rooms to discourage mosquitoes. However, they must be kept away from children, pets and open flames.
Use a mosquito net: A traditional mosquito net is a chemical-free way to prevent bites while sleeping. Choose a fine-mesh net, tuck its edges securely under the mattress and check regularly for holes or gaps.
Eliminate stagnant water regularly: Make a weekly habit of checking balconies, terraces, bathrooms and gardens for stagnant water. Empty coconut shells, unused buckets, old tyres and flowerpot trays. Scrub water containers before refilling to remove mosquito eggs and prevent breeding.
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