DEBOLINA ROY
Kathal Ki Sabzi (North India)
In northern Indian homes, green jackfruit is often cooked in a mixture of onions, tomatoes and a strong garam masala. Because of the fibrous quality of the fruit, it can absorb the spices, creating the likeness of a meaty dish, which is commonly paired with hot rotis and often served during celebrations.
Echorer Dalna (West Bengal)
Known as 'gaachh patha' (tree mutton), this traditional Bengali curry features raw jackfruit cooked with cubed potatoes. This dish is simmered with a spicy paste of ginger and cumin and finished with some ghee.
Chakka Pradhaman (Kerala)
A highlight of Kerala’s Onam Sadhya, this delicious dessert is made by cooking ripe jackfruit into a thick preserve known as chakka varatti. It is then cooked with coconut milk and jaggery, and tempered with fried coconut and almonds.
Panasa Puttu Koora (Andhra Pradesh)
Hailing from coastal Andhra, this is a spicy speciality that takes unprocessed jackfruit and crumbles it finely. It uses mustard paste along with lentils and curry leaves as garnishes to add flavour.
Halasina Hannina Kadubu (Karnataka)
These aromatic Karnataka-style breakfast dumplings include sweet jackfruit pulp mixed with rice semolina and jaggery. The filled dumplings are wrapped inside either the leaves of a teak or a banana and then steamed to create an earthy aroma.