Pratyusha
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
Aries loves excitement and instant gratification. They may splurge on the latest gadgets, spontaneous trips or something that catches their attention, often making purchases before considering their budget.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Taurus appreciates comfort, quality and the finer things in life. They are willing to spend more on good food, premium clothing, skincare and beautiful interiors, but usually prefer purchases that offer lasting value.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Curious and easily drawn to new experiences, Gemini may spend on books, gadgets, hobbies and social outings. Their interests change quickly, which can sometimes lead to buying things they soon forget about.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Cancer is often associated with sentimental purchases and generosity. They may spend on home decor, family gifts, comfort food and experiences with loved ones, sometimes using shopping as a way to lift their mood.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Leo enjoys making an impression and appreciates statement pieces, luxury experiences and glamorous outings. They may be generous with friends and family, but can sometimes spend more than planned to maintain a certain lifestyle.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Virgo is traditionally associated with practicality and careful planning. They tend to compare prices, research products and prioritise useful purchases over unnecessary splurges. They may also keep a close eye on their savings.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Ruled by Venus, Libra is associated with beauty, fashion and luxury. They may spend on stylish clothes, perfumes, art and home decor, occasionally struggling to resist something simply because it looks beautiful.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Scorpio is often portrayed as private and calculated about money. They may prefer saving for significant purchases, investing in things they value and keeping their financial plans to themselves rather than spending to impress others.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Sagittarius values freedom, adventure and new experiences. Travel, concerts, outdoor activities and spontaneous getaways may take priority over material possessions, even if they sometimes stretch the budget for an exciting opportunity.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Capricorn is traditionally associated with ambition and financial responsibility. They often prefer long-term security, planned investments and practical purchases, although they may splurge on something that represents achievement or status.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Aquarius may spend on technology, unusual gadgets, creative hobbies and causes they believe in. They are often described as independent shoppers who prefer spending on things that reflect their interests rather than following trends.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Pisces is associated with imagination and emotional sensitivity. They may spend on art, music, books, thoughtful gifts and little indulgences, sometimes making purchases based on how something makes them feel rather than how much it costs.
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