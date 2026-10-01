4 ways to use baking paper beyond kitchen baking

DEBOLINA ROY
Art and craft station
Make your home crafts easier with a big sheet placed on the table. The protection this provides is a disposable mat that will collect falling colours and hot-melt glue, thereby saving your tablecloth from stains and keeping everything clean.
DIY gift wrapping
To package your homemade brownies, cookies, or snack bars, use paper packaging material to wrap them tightly. Make sure to tape the edges after you’ve folded them, and tie them up with ribbon to present a warm gift.
Mealtime placemats for kids
To keep the little ones entertained through long meal times during holiday festivities, it is necessary to use sheets made into customised placemats. Each place setting should have crayons or markers so that the kid does not get bored.
Microwave splatter prevention
Stay ahead of unsightly messes in your microwave by keeping your bowls covered as you reheat them. Wrapping some paper over a bowl is sure to save you from messy sauces and liquids spilling over.