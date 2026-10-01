8 foods and drinks that pose the highest risk to dental veneers

Dharitri Ganguly

Ice cubes

Crunching or chewing on hard ice creates intense localised pressure that can easily chip, crack, or completely dislodge porcelain dental veneers.

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Hard candies and jawbreakers

Biting down directly on hard candies exerts sudden concentrated force, risking micro-fractures in the dental composite or porcelain layer.

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Bones and unpopped popcorn kernels

Accidentally biting down on tough chicken, meat bones or unpopped popcorn kernels is a leading cause of sudden, sharp veneer chips.

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Sticky Sweets: Caramels, taffy, toffee

Extremely sticky treats create strong tensile force when pulling your teeth apart, which can compromise or break the bonding resin securing the veneer to your enamel.

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Acidic drinks: Sodas, energy drinks, citrus juices

High acidity wears down the bonding composite over time and erodes the natural tooth structure underneath or surrounding the margin of the veneer.

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Dark liquids: Coffee, black tea, red wine

While high-grade porcelain is stain-resistant, the dental cement used along the edges is susceptible to discolouration. Composite resin veneers can also absorb dark chromogens over time.

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Alcohol and alcoholic beverages

Frequent consumption of heavy alcohol softens the bonding resin over time, making the adhesive weaker and prone to detachment.

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Tough, crusty breads and raw whole produce

Biting directly into hard artisan bread crusts, raw carrots, or whole apples with your front teeth puts sheared leverage on veneers. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and chew with your molars instead.

Raw whole produce damage veneers | Pexels

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