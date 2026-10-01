Breast cancer awareness month: 5 famous women who have openly talked about it

DEBOLINA ROY
Hina Khan
The famous actress disclosed about her breast cancer to the media after being at a big film festival. She was honest about this with her audience by sharing her treatment through chemotherapy online and demonstrating her strong will.
Pankaj Bhadouria
The famous chef found out about her disease after having a regular health screening. She was treated with surgery along with therapy and is still recovering, advocating for regular health checks.
Christina Applegate
The well-known star from Hollywood identified the situation early through an advanced imaging technique. Following the discovery that she had the genetic mutation, the star took a preventive measure and set up a foundation to provide access to high-risk testing.
Sonali Bendre
The famous movie figure disclosed her high-level diagnosis while being treated abroad. She publicly documented her chemotherapy experience and makeover changes on a social media platform to inspire women in India to go for routine checkups.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
The author and filmmaker candidly discussed her discoveries about the initial non-invasive changes in cells. She showcased the painful recovery process after her operation, coupled with the importance of self-examination and the fight against the disease.