International Coffee Day: 5 desserts you can't miss out on!

Pratyusha Pan

Tiramisu

Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, a dusting of cocoa. When it's done right, the coffee and cream are perfectly balanced.

Tiramisu | pexels

Affogato

Pour hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla gelato and eat it before it melts. It's the easiest dessert on this list and one of the best.

Affogato | shutterstock

Coffee panna cotta

A silky, wobbly Italian cream set with strong coffee. It's less sweet than the others, which makes it a good finish to a heavy meal.

Coffee panna cotta | Adobe stock

Coffee granita

A refreshing, icy coarse-shaved espresso treat sweetened just right and topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.

Coffee granita | Pexels

Coffee crème brûlée

Coffee-infused custard under a glassy layer of caramelized sugar. Breaking the top is half the fun.

Coffee Crème Brûlée | Adobe Stock

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