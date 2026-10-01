International Coffee Day: 5 desserts you can't miss out on!

Pratyusha Pan
Tiramisu
Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, a dusting of cocoa. When it's done right, the coffee and cream are perfectly balanced.
Affogato
Pour hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla gelato and eat it before it melts. It's the easiest dessert on this list and one of the best.
Coffee panna cotta
A silky, wobbly Italian cream set with strong coffee. It's less sweet than the others, which makes it a good finish to a heavy meal.
Coffee granita
A refreshing, icy coarse-shaved espresso treat sweetened just right and topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.
Coffee crème brûlée
Coffee-infused custard under a glassy layer of caramelized sugar. Breaking the top is half the fun.