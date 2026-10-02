Eddie Murphy to star in his first live-action scripted role with The Chairman. Here are 5 things to know

Subhadrika Sen

Eddie Murphy is set to collaborate with creator/ writer Matthew Weiner of Mad Men fame for his next project titled The Chairman.

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The drama whose plot is under tight wraps is being developed for the OTT platform Peacock.

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Murphy is not just entering into live-action scripted drama but also playing the dual role of an executive producer for the upcoming project.

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Murphy is mostly known for his comedy presence and with The Chairman he might divert into drama.

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The project was just announced with most of the details like Murphy’s character, number of episodes, duration of episodes, premiere dates etc yet undisclosed.

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