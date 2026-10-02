Eddie Murphy to star in his first live-action scripted role with The Chairman. Here are 5 things to know

Subhadrika Sen
Eddie Murphy is set to collaborate with creator/ writer Matthew Weiner of Mad Men fame for his next project titled The Chairman.
The drama whose plot is under tight wraps is being developed for the OTT platform Peacock.
Murphy is not just entering into live-action scripted drama but also playing the dual role of an executive producer for the upcoming project.
Murphy is mostly known for his comedy presence and with The Chairman he might divert into drama.
The project was just announced with most of the details like Murphy’s character, number of episodes, duration of episodes, premiere dates etc yet undisclosed.