5 affordable weekend trips in India for the upcoming long weekend

DEBOLINA ROY
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Rishikesh is the perfect place where adventure meets spirituality, along with marvellous mountain views by the holy Ganga River. It is possible for travellers with limited budgets to stay in lodges on the river, eat cheap local food, and go white-water rafting without spending too much money.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The Pink City permits you to visit memorable forts, vivid bazaars, and glorious palaces at a low cost. You can comfortably stroll along historical streets, eat cheap Rajasthani food, and get accommodation at nearby lodges.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi offers a truly cultural experience along the ancient ghats of the Ganges River. Watch the evening Aarti, navigate through the narrow alleys, and enjoy kachori and malaiyo. It is one of the most affordable weekend trips in India.
Puducherry
Enjoy the wonderful combination of French history and the seashores of the Bay of Bengal. Visitors can hire bicycles to wander around White Town, enjoy relaxation on the public beachfront, and choose reasonably priced accommodation in nearby homestays.
McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh
McLeod Ganj not only offers stunning mountain scenery but also several quiet Tibetan monasteries and beautiful cafés. The presence of trekking and affordable lodges makes McLeod Ganj an ideal option for budget travellers.