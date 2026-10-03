5 best markets in Mumbai for last-minute Navratri shopping

DEBOLINA ROY
Borivali Station Market
This open street lane in Borivali West is a goldmine for last-minute Navratri shopping. Vendors have stalls full of colourful chaniya-cholis for women and traditional kediyas for men, making shopping for the festival easy and quick.
Bhuleshwar Market
Bhuleshwar features affordable lehengas that range from the slightest designs to traditional heavy lehengas. Their collection of semi-stitched lehengas makes them a smart choice for optimal last-minute shopping for Navratri.
Natraj Market
Natraj Market is situated in Malad West and offers affordable and high-quality materials for festivals. You can easily find ready-to-wear dresses, tie-dye items, or even heavy bandhani textiles, along with accessories that complete your outfit.
Mangaldas Market
Located beneath the D. N. Nagar Metro Station, the Manish Market specialises in unique elements of festive styling. You can choose from exquisite ready-made fabrics, detailed borders, beautiful embroidery, and latkans to finish off your look.
Manish Market
Located close to Vile Parle Station, Mangalam Market can offer anything and everything when it comes to Navratri wear. Chaniya cholis or fusion wear, one can find everything at this crowded place.