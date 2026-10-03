5 easy salmon recipes you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
One-pot garlic salmon
Using minced garlic, chopped red chillies, and soy sauce, put the raw fillets in a hot skillet to pan-sear. Continue stirring until well cooked and covered with the spicy aromatic sauce for about 30 minutes.
Salmon piccata
Fry salmon fillet pieces in melted butter, then add fresh lemon juice, chicken broth, and sour capers for quick cooking. Pour the lemon-butter sauce over the salmon fillet pieces to cook a restaurant-style meal in less than 20 minutes.
Asian salmon
To prepare the salmon, soak it in soy sauce, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and lime juice and then bake it. Enjoy the salmon along with an invigorating homemade carrot and cucumber slaw for a fantastic dinner.
Salmon donburi bowl
Lather salmon fillets with delicious teriyaki sauce, and then cook them in a pan for a unique, caramelised experience. Serve over hot rice and with sautéed vegetables for a wholesome Japanese-style bowl, ready to eat in 30 minutes.
Salmon and potatoes
Wrap salmon fillets, new potatoes, butter and herbs individually in aluminium foil. Cook in the oven or over an open fire until done for an easy meal that requires little cleanup.