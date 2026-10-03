8 bob haircuts that will own fall 2026

Atreyee Poddar
The bob has been declared dead approximately every season since the 1920s, but it always comes back in your feed and your stylist's chair. The difference this fall is the attitude. The razor-sharp, flat-ironed bob is giving way to cuts with movement, texture, and a “slept like this, somehow it works” energy.
The Boy Bob
Short, slightly boxy, and a little androgynous, this cut ends somewhere between the ears and the chin. Wear it with a centre part for a '90s feel, a deep side part for drama, or tucked behind the ears for something sleeker. It looks especially good with chunky knits and oversized coats.
The Bixie
Part bob, part pixie. It's short enough to feel like a real change but soft enough to stay wearable. The shape builds volume right into the cut, so you get body without a lot of effort.
The Undone Bob
This one is meant to look like your hair just air-dried and happened to turn out great. Choppy texture and a relaxed finish mean you can skip the heat tools most days.
The K-Pop Bob
Clean lines and a polished finish make this the most striking option for straight hair, though it does ask a bit more of you with a smoothing routine.
The Jaw-Length French Bob
Chic, understated, and endlessly Parisian. It sits just below the jawline with soft texture, and it pairs perfectly with natural makeup and an oversized sweater. Add airy curtain bangs if you want a little extra softness.
The One-Length Bob
A lighter take on the traditional blunt cut, with the length landing around the collarbone zone and never shorter than the jaw. It's clean without feeling severe, and it grows out gracefully.
The Lob
It's the lowest-commitment way into bob territory, and it leaves plenty of room to show off your natural texture and movement. If you're nervous about going short, start here.
The Ripped Bob
The ends are cut with a lot of texture so the shape looks natural rather than styled. It's the one stylists keep calling out as a standout for the season, and it looks best with a little product and zero fuss.