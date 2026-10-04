4 places in Kolkata where you can spot kash phool

DEBOLINA ROY
New Town / Rajarhat
Travel to akankha more via a major arterial road by taxi or bus. At the BSF front, go towards the perimeter of City Centre 2, where huge pieces of land are filled with wide expanses of flowing white flowers.
Baruipur
Take a local train from Sealdah to Baruipur station and ride an auto-rickshaw along Baruipur-Amtala Road. Get off near Company Pukur and witness huge stretches of the roadside filled with wild kash phool flowers.
AJC Bose Indian Botanic Garden
Ride the bus or taxi across the Hooghly River to reach Shibpur in Howrah. Enter through the main entrance of the area and head to the riverbank openings and central green meadows, where local flowers bloom beautifully in the autumn season.
Eco Park, New Town
Travel on a straight bus or taxi to Eco Park Gate 2. From here, proceed towards the central lake and walk to the hinterland of the wilderness, where complimentary zones will be found with heaps of brilliant kash flowers.