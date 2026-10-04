4 ways to prep your skin before stepping out for late-night pandal hopping

DEBOLINA ROY
To soften, apply a few drops of hyaluronic acid serum and distribute it evenly on your wet skin. Then tap it lightly until it absorbs fully so that it keeps your skin moisturised and free from dullness and dryness throughout the day.Deep cleanse
Begin with a foamy cleanser to get rid of all traces of dirt and oil. Rub the cleanser into your skin in a circular motion for one minute before washing it all off with lukewarm water.
Rose toner
Apply a refreshing alcohol-free toner to your face for an immediate effect of tightening your pores. This is an important process that helps re-establish the pH level and preserves moisture while preparing this delicate barrier for heavy makeup applications.
Hydrating serum
To soften, apply a few drops of hyaluronic acid serum and distribute it evenly on your wet skin. Then tap it lightly until it absorbs fully so that it keeps your skin moisturised and free from dullness and dryness throughout the day.
Gel moisturizer
Complete your prep by applying a breathable, oil-free gel moisturiser to everything. Use a dime-sized amount to rub it into the skin on your face. This will ensure your skin remains dewy and non-greasy for your entire time out.