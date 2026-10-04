4 ways to prep your skin before stepping out for late-night pandal hopping

To soften, apply a few drops of hyaluronic acid serum and distribute it evenly on your wet skin. Then tap it lightly until it absorbs fully so that it keeps your skin moisturised and free from dullness and dryness throughout the day.Deep cleanse

Begin with a foamy cleanser to get rid of all traces of dirt and oil. Rub the cleanser into your skin in a circular motion for one minute before washing it all off with lukewarm water.