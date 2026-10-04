7 best suspense thrillers you can binge on JioHotstar

DEBOLINA ROY
Criminal Justice
Pankaj Tripathi plays a lawyer who is laying down his life to solve murder mysteries, one case at a time. This courtroom series continues to remain one of the finest suspense thrillers on JioHotstar for all the committed binge-watchers out there.
Andhadun
Ayushmann Khurrana portrays a blind pianist who inadvertently witnesses the murder of an ex-actor in this thrilling film. This captivating work combines humour and surprising turns, making it one of the quintessential suspense thrillers on JioHotstar.
Drishyam
Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar, a loving family man and a father who will do anything to safeguard his family after a police officer’s son disappears. The narrative style and the tension-filled performances definitely create a great movie experience.
Shutter Island
Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of a US Marine who goes to a distant island asylum to probe the mystery of a missing patient. In the process, he discovers horrifying truths and begins doubting the very nature of reality.
A Thursday
Yami Gautam portrays an endearing teacher who takes 16 children hostage in her quest to question a flawed judicial system. Investigating officers try to put a stop to the dramatic standoff that has profound implications.
Gone Girl
This dark and twisted thriller film features Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in lead roles. Nick becomes the main suspect when his wife Amy disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary. Each of Nick's moves brings to light a plethora of secrets and lies about his partnership.
Asur
Set in Varanasi, this psychological crime thriller revolves around a forensic specialist and his teacher tracking down a serial killer who resorts to Indian mythology to rationalise his crimes. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti feature in this thriller.