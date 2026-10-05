4 best beach treks in India every adventure-lover should explore

DEBOLINA ROY
Gokarna Beach Trek, Karnataka
This path connects Gokarna Main Beach with Kudle, Om, Half Moon, and Paradise Beach. It is a peaceful alternative to the overwhelming crowds of Goa. These scenic paths along high cliffs will remind you of the thrilling twists experienced in Drishyam.
Bekal to Kappil Beach Trek, Kerala
This trek takes 2 to 4 hours and takes hikers from Bekal Fort to Kappil Beach through backwaters and fishing communities. Enjoy the thrill while walking the palm-lined canals, and don’t forget to see the magnificent golden hour sunset at Kappil.
Chandipur to Digha, Odisha & West Bengal
The thrilling quest that lasts for 5-7 days starts from Chandipur, which is known for its famous low tides, and continues towards Digha via casuarina forests. The local experts in the region provide maximum safety while crossing the pristine and unmarked beaches of two coastal states.
Varkala Cliff Walk, Kerala
Take a short walk that lasts for 1- 2 hours, which begins at Black Beach, passing along red laterite cliffs out past Papanasam Beach. Enjoy the cafes at the cliffs, as well as the beautiful views of the sea and cool swims.