4 easy trekking routes for beginners in India that offer stunning mountain views

Dayara Bugyal Trek is known for its expansive green meadows that extend throughout the hills in the form of a huge carpet. The 6-day trek to Dayara Bugyal starts from Uttarakhand and reaches up to an elevation of 12,000 feet. The trek can be undertaken in March-June. Gradually, you will come across forests, clear patches, and expanses of alpine meadows on your way, thereby ensuring that every day of trekking is fun without any difficult ascents. In winters, there are snowy meadows, while in springs and summers, there are green meadows. The summit provides a magnificent view of the Bandarpoonch, Srikanth, Jaonli, Draupadi Ka Danda, and Gangotri range.

These easy trekking routes for beginners serve as a reminder that one doesn’t have to be a seasoned climber to explore the beauty of the Himalayan mountains. With beautiful views along any of the forest trails, meadows, temples, and alpine lakes, each hike provides the most amazing views.