4 easy trekking routes for beginners in India that offer stunning mountain views

For those preparing their maiden Himalayan trekking adventure, it is important to choose the right trekking trails. The easiest trekking routes for beginners feature easy hikes with good visibility and do not require expert tips. From blossoming valleys to serene high-altitude lakes, this route allows first-timers to trek the mountain trails and enjoy some of the finest views in India.
Being one of the most sought-after trekking options for novices, Nag Tibba Trek is one of the best treks that one can opt for a quick escape at the weekends. The two-day trek takes place near Mussoorie. It is one of the easy trekking routes for beginners in Uttarakhand. It passes through thick oak and rhododendron forests, and then opens out to meadows where trekkers can stop for rest. Even though this trek is one of the shortest, it provides panoramic views from the summit of Swargarohini and Bandarpoonch mountains.
Kareri Lake Trek is a rejuvenating three-day experience in Himachal Pradesh, which is ideal for amateur trekkers. Beginning from the village of Kareri, the trail winds through forests of pine trees, rivers, wooden bridges, and quaint mountain hamlets until it leads up to the pristine Kareri Lake, which lies at an elevation of 9,600 feet. Nestled amidst the breathtaking Dhauladhar Range, the Kareri Lake Trek presents its participants with a stunning finale to their hiking experience. Being relatively easy with simple trails and moderate hikes, it provides new trekkers with an excellent opportunity to explore alpine surroundings.
This trek offers an amazing combination of nature, adventure, and spiritual experiences. The 3-day trek to a height of 12,000 feet takes place in Uttarakhand and can be undertaken between January and June, and September and December. It starts with the beautiful meadows of Chopta, which is often known as the Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand and passes through deodar and rhododendron forests. The trek also involves a visit to Tungnath, which is the world's highest Shiva temple, and reaches the peak of Chandrashila. The clearly marked path and relatively easy ascents make it one of the best beginner-friendly treks with amazing views of Nanda Devi, Kedarnath Main, and Chaukhamba.
Dayara Bugyal Trek is known for its expansive green meadows that extend throughout the hills in the form of a huge carpet. The 6-day trek to Dayara Bugyal starts from Uttarakhand and reaches up to an elevation of 12,000 feet. The trek can be undertaken in March-June. Gradually, you will come across forests, clear patches, and expanses of alpine meadows on your way, thereby ensuring that every day of trekking is fun without any difficult ascents. In winters, there are snowy meadows, while in springs and summers, there are green meadows. The summit provides a magnificent view of the Bandarpoonch, Srikanth, Jaonli, Draupadi Ka Danda, and Gangotri range.
These easy trekking routes for beginners serve as a reminder that one doesn’t have to be a seasoned climber to explore the beauty of the Himalayan mountains. With beautiful views along any of the forest trails, meadows, temples, and alpine lakes, each hike provides the most amazing views.