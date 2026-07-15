7 notable updates on the new IRCTC website that will make your ticket booking experience smooth

Rapid Page Loading: In the existing website page loading was a definite problem. It used to take a long time to load each page and that frequently made the user run out of patience. The new and improved website will have a faster page loading ability and it is expected that this will reduce frustration over booking quite a lot.

Choice of seat: Moreover, in most train bookings, one could see how many seats are available in each category and blindly book it. From now one, one would be able to have a say in the choice of the seats that they are paying for. This is similar to booking a choice of your seat while watching a movie. Now, you can choose your seat on the train and enjoy a scenic view, sleep comfortably or travel without the fear of safety.

Fare calendar: One of the most important aspects of the upgraded website is to be able to notice a fare calendar on screen. This enables you to understand the price hike, especially during holiday weekends or festivals or a price reduction during off season. This would help you to book the ticket on the right dates, save on your travel expenses and avoid unnecessary waiting list woes.

Seat identification: One would now be able to see the availability across categories in a single screen, making it easier to take their pick.