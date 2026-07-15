7 notable updates on the new IRCTC website that will make your ticket booking experience smooth

Frequent train travelers became impatient quite often with the existing IRCTC website. Slow page loading, half0hearted information about the seating arrangements and more were common issues that have been reported by the users. But the authorities have been paying heed to the user grievances and have upgraded the website with new features so that the process is smooth and stress free.
There are several upgrades that have been undertaken to provide a smoother user experience to the thousands of people who rush to the website every day.
Rapid Page Loading: In the existing website page loading was a definite problem. It used to take a long time to load each page and that frequently made the user run out of patience. The new and improved website will have a faster page loading ability and it is expected that this will reduce frustration over booking quite a lot.
Choice of seat: Moreover, in most train bookings, one could see how many seats are available in each category and blindly book it. From now one, one would be able to have a say in the choice of the seats that they are paying for. This is similar to booking a choice of your seat while watching a movie. Now, you can choose your seat on the train and enjoy a scenic view, sleep comfortably or travel without the fear of safety.
Fare calendar: One of the most important aspects of the upgraded website is to be able to notice a fare calendar on screen. This enables you to understand the price hike, especially during holiday weekends or festivals or a price reduction during off season. This would help you to book the ticket on the right dates, save on your travel expenses and avoid unnecessary waiting list woes.
Seat identification: One would now be able to see the availability across categories in a single screen, making it easier to take their pick.
Multi-lingual: The website will load in multiple Indian languages which will support people from across the Nation to become self sufficient in booking their own tickets directly from the platform, instead of relying on third parties and spending more money.
Fewer distractions: Filled with CAPTCHA, advertisements and unnecessary pop-ups the previous version of the website had too many distractions on the path of a simple ticket booking. All these noise is expected to be reduced in the newer version.
Subsidized tickets on the same platform: Most travel platforms offer a subsidized rate for students, senior citizens and other special categories. Now details and application process for the same will be available in a single website and one need not rush to different sources to get their work done.
When would they be live on the website?
The fact that the website would be getting a facelift was announced earlier by the Union Railway Minister and now the time has finally come that the users will be able to benefit from it. According to reports the facelift should be operational from today and should there be a delay in updating the features, it would be ready by mid- August, around Independence Day. This can only be understood by visiting the website and noticing the change.