How Konark Sun Temple wheels can tell time with ancient sundial science

The 8 larger spokes mark out portions in a day. Every larger spoke marks 3 hours, which is called a prahar. The smaller spokes between them further subdivide these into 90-minute periods. The larger number of 30 beads that can be found on the outer edge are located between a larger and smaller spoke.

The right interpretation relies on having the right wheel and looking at its shadow during the day. According to reports, there are only 2 out of the 24 wheels that can tell accurate time from sunrise to sunset. With good sunlight, the system can accurately measure time up to 3 to 5 minutes.

The Konark Sun Temple wheel's mathematical design

The design of the wheel reflects not only aesthetics but also accuracy in calculation. Rims are carved with representations of foliage, birds, and animals. The designs on the spoke medallions are also quite complicated. Axles are approximately one foot long and decorated with designs at their ends.