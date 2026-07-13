How Konark Sun Temple wheels can tell time with ancient sundial science

Konark Sun Temple is popularly known for its large-sized stone chariot structure. However, the 24 large wheels of this architectural marvel possess a scientific mystery. These elaborately designed wheels are said to have not just a symbolic significance, but they also function as sundials. Through observation of shadows formed on the wheel, time calculation became possible in ancient times.
The temple was constructed to be the giant chariot of the Sun God driven by 7 strong horses and put on 12 pairs of ornamented wheels. The horses symbolize the seven days of a week, and the 12 pairs of wheels denote the 12 months in a year. In addition, the 24 wheels also symbolize 24 hours in a day.
The wheels are 9 feet 9 inches in diameter and have 8 broad and slender spokes. These wheels are positioned in various locations of the monument, with 6 each on either side of the temple, 4 each on either side of the Mukhasala, and 2 each on either side of the eastern entrance steps.
This device functions similarly to a regular sundial. Here, the central axis serves as a gnomon and casts a shadow when the sun shines onto the device. This shadow falls along the inscribed surface and indicates the time markers.
The 8 larger spokes mark out portions in a day. Every larger spoke marks 3 hours, which is called a prahar. The smaller spokes between them further subdivide these into 90-minute periods. The larger number of 30 beads that can be found on the outer edge are located between a larger and smaller spoke.
The right interpretation relies on having the right wheel and looking at its shadow during the day. According to reports, there are only 2 out of the 24 wheels that can tell accurate time from sunrise to sunset. With good sunlight, the system can accurately measure time up to 3 to 5 minutes.
The design of the wheel reflects not only aesthetics but also accuracy in calculation. Rims are carved with representations of foliage, birds, and animals. The designs on the spoke medallions are also quite complicated. Axles are approximately one foot long and decorated with designs at their ends.
The Konark Sun Temple's wheel system is also loaded with symbolic significance aside from measuring time. Some of the explanations are that the wheels stand for the Wheel of Life, symbolizing creation, sustenance, and realization. Another explanation links the wheels to the Dharmachakra, the Wheel of Karma, and the Wheel of Law.