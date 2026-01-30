An ode to Konark Sun Temple, Samba reflects strength and vitality

While fashion constantly introduces something new, it also has the power to make us revisit what already exists, presenting it in a creative, stylish, and compelling way. Much like fashion designer Gaurav Katta’s new drop, Samba, which draws inspiration from the Sun Temple of Konark. Built in the 13th century in Odisha and perceived as a colossal chariot of Surya, the sun god, this sacred monument stands as a testament to India’s architectural brilliance and spiritual depth. We delved deeper to understand how Gaurav drew parallels and translated the idea into his latest drop.
“The sun is a core symbol for the brand, representing growth, energy, and continuity. This led to an exploration of sun temples across India, beginning with Konark,” shares the designer. For him, the Konark Wheel (chakra) emerged as a central design motif, symbolising time, movement, and life. To translate this vision, Gaurav turned to embroideries that reflect the architectural motifs. He relied heavily on zardozi work, considering handcrafted details have always been central to the brand’s design philosophy.
Spilling beans on the fabrics and colours, Gaurav says, “These outfits are made using velvet, tissue silk and pure chintz. The hue spectrum is, however, inspired by the mythological story of Surya dev and Sanjana.” In simpler terms, Samba reflects warmth, radiance, depth, and grandeur through the choice of shades.
The edit consists of a variety of artistic couture pieces that aren’t too loud. Designed to resonate with both traditional and contemporary sensibilities, the collection strikes a delicate balance, with Samba catering to both men and women for stunning occasion wear.
The iconic Chakra lehenga is inspired by the Konark Wheel. “It represents movement, time, and solar energy through detailed craftsmanship,” Gaurav shares. Similarly, the Black tuxedo with gold zardozi is a bold blend of modern tailoring and traditional embroidery.
Prices start at Rs 47,500.
Available online.