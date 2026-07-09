All about the Prambanan Temple complex in Indonesia, which India is set to restore

If you have visited Indonesia, Cambodia or even Bali, you would find that much of their cultural art forms – art, sculptures, dance drama etc have similarities with instances from the Indian epics. With a shared cultural aspect, India and Indonesia have many nuanced similarities which draw it closer to each other.

Recently, on Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Indonesia, he visited the Prambanan Temple Complex along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Moreover, Modi also promised a cultural collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India stepping in for a joint restoration of the Temple complex. If all you know about the Prambanan Temple is through this news, then here are some facts about this iconic temple in Indonesia.

Prambanan Temple: A short history

Built in the year 850 CE during the reign of the Sanjaya Dynasty in the Mataram Kingdom, the Prambanan Temple Complex is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia. It also serves as a finest example of Hindu architecture. This UNESCO World Heritage Site (since 1991) is located near Yogyakarta in Java and is one the foremost surviving monuments that explain a close link to the Indian and Indonesian cultures.