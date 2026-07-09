All about the Prambanan Temple complex in Indonesia, which India is set to restore

If you have visited Indonesia, Cambodia or even Bali, you would find that much of their cultural art forms – art, sculptures, dance drama etc have similarities with instances from the Indian epics. With a shared cultural aspect, India and Indonesia have many nuanced similarities which draw it closer to each other.
Recently, on Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Indonesia, he visited the Prambanan Temple Complex along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Moreover, Modi also promised a cultural collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India stepping in for a joint restoration of the Temple complex. If all you know about the Prambanan Temple is through this news, then here are some facts about this iconic temple in Indonesia.
Built in the year 850 CE during the reign of the Sanjaya Dynasty in the Mataram Kingdom, the Prambanan Temple Complex is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia. It also serves as a finest example of Hindu architecture. This UNESCO World Heritage Site (since 1991) is located near Yogyakarta in Java and is one the foremost surviving monuments that explain a close link to the Indian and Indonesian cultures.
Even though the temple complex originally housed around 240 temples, most of them are now in ruins. However, the three central shrines are dedicated to the Trimurti in hindu mythology – Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. As the seat of power shifted from Central Java to East Java, the temple complex started falling prey to neglect, volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, owing to which most of the temples inside have been destroyed. Restoration did begin in the 20th century when the Dutch colonialism took over, but it was not enough to restore the grandeur of this monument.
Inside the temple complex one would find that the main shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva is about 47 metres tall. Intricate panel carvings tell stories from the Ramayana and the Krishnayana. In fact, apart from the Trimurti, there are temples dedicated to Durga, Ganesha, and Agastya.
Prambanan Temple: A living legend of survival
The Temple complex has survived years of destruction including the 2006 Yogyakarta earthquake and the Mount Merapi eruptions. In fact, damages were so bad that for some restorations anastylosis had to be undertaken. This meant restoring the temples by re-assembling original materials, one stone at a time, wherever possible.
Interestingly, the Temple Complex became the source of a Javanese folk legend. Accoridng to this, a prince was thrown the challenge to build 1000 temples in a single night. Just when he was about to complete the challenge, the princess Loro Jonggrang tricked him into believing that morning had come so that he would abandon his attempt. The suitor was so angry that he cursed her. It is said that she now resides as the Durga statue in the Durga temple inside the complex. Whether it is true or not is for you to decipher once you enter the complex.
Another reason to visit the temple is to see the brilliant enactment of the Ramayana Ballet, which is performed by dancers in vibrant costumes against a lit backdrop of the temple. It is a mesmerising scene to witness.
The India- Indonesian collaboration
Prime Minister Modi’s recent official visit gave hopes for the restoration of this temple complex. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is expected to document, research, restore and work towards a renovated temple complex by 2029. This step not only strengthens the diplomatic relations between the two countries but also cements the shared cultural heritage between the two.