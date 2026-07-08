What is Johad, ancient water management system that is getting relevance in Modern India

Ancient water conservation techniques have now become increasingly important in recent times due to climatic changes and a lack of water sources throughout the world. Johads are one of the most successful ways through which ancient practices have solved modern-day water problems in Rajasthan. Johads are small earth structures constructed along the lines of natural streams and help in harvesting monsoon rainwater, reducing runoff and letting water infiltrate into the soil.

How the Johad became Rajasthan’s answer to water scarcity

A Johad is also referred to as a Pokhar or a percolation pond, which are crescent-shaped structures made of natural materials like mud, rocks, and stones. It is normally built in areas where rainwater naturally flows. Rather than allowing monsoon water to erode the soil, the construction helps in slowing down the water flow, leading to a better water storage system.