The 200-year-old technique Meghalayan farmers use for hill farming

The bamboo drip irrigation system is a 200-year-old traditional agricultural practice in Meghalaya, where farmers use channels made from hollow bamboo pipes to transport spring water to the crops grown on sloped farmland.

How the bamboo drip irrigation system works in Meghalaya’s hills

In Meghalaya, the high volume of rain during the monsoon season, coupled with the hilly terrain, determines the agricultural practices carried out. Water rushes down fast, making the land dry up after rainfall. The bamboo drip irrigation system starts from the spring water collected in the hills. The farmers then gather the water and lead it through the hollow bamboo tubes.