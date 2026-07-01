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The 200-year-old technique Meghalayan farmers use for hill farming

The bamboo drip irrigation system used by Khasi and Jaintia communities in Meghalaya channels spring water through bamboo pipes to steep hill farms without electricity
The bamboo drip irrigation system channels spring water through bamboo networks to sustain hill farming
What is the 200-year-old bamboo drip irrigation system that Meghalayan farmers followInstagram/ The_Hills_Wanderer
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The bamboo drip irrigation system is a 200-year-old traditional agricultural practice in Meghalaya, where farmers use channels made from hollow bamboo pipes to transport spring water to the crops grown on sloped farmland.

How the bamboo drip irrigation system works in Meghalaya’s hills

In Meghalaya, the high volume of rain during the monsoon season, coupled with the hilly terrain, determines the agricultural practices carried out. Water rushes down fast, making the land dry up after rainfall. The bamboo drip irrigation system starts from the spring water collected in the hills. The farmers then gather the water and lead it through the hollow bamboo tubes.

The gravity-fed flow pushes water from big bamboo pipes, which are laid over great distances. From there, the water is transferred to smaller branches, which deliver water slowly. The bamboo drip irrigation system controls the amount of water using small holes in the bamboo. Farmers can also change those holes according to their crops.

Water droplets are added adjacent to plant roots. This method saves water & also helps to reduce soil erosion on sloped land. It also provides a reliable source of moisture. In fact, the bamboo drip irrigation system has been very effective in producing both betel and black pepper. These crops require a regular water supply and cannot handle excessive amounts of water.

Beyond farming, the system reflects deep community knowledge passed down through generations
Over time, the bamboo drip irrigation system has become a reliable method for hill farming

The bamboo tubes are mounted on supports constructed from forked poles. This ensures that the tubes remain elevated above the ground and makes it easy for farmers to work underneath. It is also easy to repair any damaged sections of the system.

At the start, the flow rate is between 18 and 20 litres per minute. It is at the level of the plants where the flow rate drops drastically to 20 to 80 drops per minute. Apart from agriculture, the system is based on community wisdom accumulated by many generations.

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The bamboo drip irrigation system channels spring water through bamboo networks to sustain hill farming
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Meghalaya farming system
traditional irrigation in India
Khasi and Jaintia farming methods
indigenous irrigation techniques