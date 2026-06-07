Lonar: Maharashtra’s colour-changing meteor-hit wonderland!

The crater it left behind is nearly two kilometres wide and 150 metres deep and at its centre sits a hyper-saline, highly alkaline lake of a jade-green so vivid it looks chemically enhanced. It is one of only four confirmed impact craters in the world formed in basaltic rock and the only one with a surviving lake.

Standing at the rim at dawn, the ground drops away sharply. Below, a dense canopy of teak, tamarind and neem insulates the basin from the surrounding plateau and the humidity rises noticeably as you descend the steep, crumbling stone path to the shoreline — a drop of roughly 130 metres accompanied by langur monkeys overhead and the distant, unsettling call of peacocks.