Did you know this temple in India was carved top-down from a single mountain?

The temple's main shrine is surrounded by tall pillars, sculpted panels, and beautiful gates. The Kailasa Temple was built to symbolise Lord Shiva's residence on Mount Kailash. Because carvers began at the top of the rock and worked their way down, they had to imagine the finished edifice in advance. The temple's façade is decorated with elephants, guardian figures, gods, mythological themes, and decorative features.

What makes Kailasa Temple unforgettable is not only that it is ancient or beautiful. It is that it feels impossible. It is a temple carved from a mountain and the concept sounds like a legend. Instead, it stands like a towering fact.

Did you know the Kailasa Temple was once thought to be so extraordinary that some people struggled to believe it could have been made by human hands alone? They were wrong, of course. Humans did this and that is the point.