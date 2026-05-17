Why Odisha’s 2,000-year-old caves offer the best view in Bhubaneswar

Khandagiri, featuring 15 caves, sits directly across from Udayagiri and offers a panoramic view of Bhubaneswar. Ananta Gumpha sports unique carvings of women, elephants and a figure often identified as the goddess Lakshmi. Navamuni Gumpha contains sculptures of nine Jain tirthankaras and was renovated in the 11th century by the Somavamshi dynasty. Barabhuji Gumpha is named after the 12-armed (bara-bhuja) figures of Sasana devis found alongside the 24 tirthankaras.

The caves are not temples but linas (monastic cells). They are mostly simple, small and low-ceilinged, designed for the austere lifestyle of monks. However, the facades are often decorated with toranas, dwarapalas and other carvings of animals, trees and flowers. Visit early in the morning to catch the Sunrise Hill (Udayagiri) in its best light and to avoid the midday heat, as there is significant climbing involved.