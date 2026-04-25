Everything to explore in Chabimura, the Amazon of Northeast India

Most travellers to Tripura find themselves tracing the well-worn path between the palaces of Agartala and the temples of Udaipur, yet only the true explorers venture beyond that circuit to discover offbeat destinations of this North Eastern state. Chabimura (also known as Devtamura) is the raw, untamed heart of Tripura. Located about 82 km from the capital, it is often called the ‘Amazon of Tripura.’
The only way to see the main attractions here is by taking a motorboat or canoe ride down the Gomati River. You’ll navigate through a narrow gorge with steep, 200-foot vertical cliffs on either side. The canopy is so dense with tropical trees, ferns and bamboo that the river water often reflects a deep emerald green and sunlight barely reaches the bottom. The first stop, of course, is to witness the massive panels carved directly into the 90-degree rocky faces of the hills, dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries.
Look for the crown jewel, a stunning 20-foot-high carving of Goddess Durga (locally known as Chakrak Ma). She is depicted with ten arms, standing on a lion, with her hair fanning out like snakes — reminiscent of Medusa. The Panchadevata is another large panel featuring Shiva, Vishnu, Kartikeya, Ganesha and Shakti. There are also smaller carvings depicting a queen in a palanquin with a procession of dancers and musicians.
Most tourists stop at the carvings, but if you ask your boatman, they can take you further to the Chabimura Cave. The area is steeped in tribal Jamatia folklore. Local legends say that King Chichingfa hid his wooden chests of gold and jewels in the caves here. Locals believe the caves are guarded by a massive python and the wrath of the goddess, which is why many interior sections remain unexplored by outsiders. You can trek to the entrance of some of these damp, limestone caves near the riverbank.
If you aren’t afraid of a little mud, there are narrow, slippery paths that lead from the riverbank into the jungle. A short trek will take you to small, pristine waterfalls that flow directly over the mossy rocks. Since Chabimura itself is a half-day activity, most travellers pair it with these spots located within an hour’s drive. Take Dumboor Lake, for example, which is about 30-40 minutes away. It’s a massive water body with 48 islands.