Everything to explore in Chabimura, the Amazon of Northeast India

Most tourists stop at the carvings, but if you ask your boatman, they can take you further to the Chabimura Cave. The area is steeped in tribal Jamatia folklore. Local legends say that King Chichingfa hid his wooden chests of gold and jewels in the caves here. Locals believe the caves are guarded by a massive python and the wrath of the goddess, which is why many interior sections remain unexplored by outsiders. You can trek to the entrance of some of these damp, limestone caves near the riverbank.

If you aren’t afraid of a little mud, there are narrow, slippery paths that lead from the riverbank into the jungle. A short trek will take you to small, pristine waterfalls that flow directly over the mossy rocks. Since Chabimura itself is a half-day activity, most travellers pair it with these spots located within an hour’s drive. Take Dumboor Lake, for example, which is about 30-40 minutes away. It’s a massive water body with 48 islands.