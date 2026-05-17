Uncovering the hidden high-altitude wonders of Kedarnath

Bhairav Nath Temple, located just 500–800 metres uphill from the main Kedarnath Temple, is considered a mandatory stop for many. It is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, the fierce guardian deity of the valley, who is said to protect the shrine during the heavy winter snows. It offers the single best birds-eye view of the entire Kedarnath valley and the Mandakini river snaking below.

Right behind the main temple lies the final resting place of Adi Shankaracharya, the 8th-century seer who consolidated the Char Dham. After the 2013 floods, this area was beautifully reconstructed. It now features a stunning 12-foot stone statue of the seer in a meditative posture.